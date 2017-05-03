Michael Moore to make Broadway debut with Trump show

Film provocateur Michael Moore will make his theatrical debut in a one-man show that explores the rise of US President Donald Trump and the resistance to him, producers announced Monday. "The Terms of My Surrender," which will open in previews on July 28 at the Belasco Theatre on Broadway, was described as "an exhilarating, subversive one-man show guaranteed to take audiences on a ride through the United States of Insanity."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.