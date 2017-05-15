Michael Moore preps surprise document...

Michael Moore preps surprise documentary for Donald Trump

21 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Michael Moore is making a documentary about Donald Trump, and he says the president should be worried. Producers Harvey and Bob Weinstein announced Tuesday that they have secured worldwide rights to the film, which Moore had dubbed "Fahrenheit 11/9."

