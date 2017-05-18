Megan McArdle: The case for dumping Donald Trump rests with his supporters
US President Donald Trump described himself as the victim of a "witch hunt" after the appointment of a special counsel to probe possible collusion with Russia. OPINION: Imagine, if you will, that former US President George W. Bush had started acting like current commander-in-chief Donald Trump partway into his second term.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maria Villarreal at her Val Verde County home a...
|59 min
|New Resident
|3
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|1 hr
|Gotti
|1,968
|Contradictions by Trump create credibility gap ...
|14 hr
|mike pence
|73
|Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13)
|Thu
|Ford Loses Re ele...
|18
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|Wed
|namredipsobla
|84,636
|Kucinich introduces resolution to impeach Bush (Jun '08)
|May 17
|Perestroika
|410
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|May 16
|Lottery Traitors
|11
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC