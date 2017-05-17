Marc Thiessen IDs Seven Times the Pre...

Marc Thiessen IDs Seven Times the Press Published Damaging Obama-Era Intel

In a Tuesday post at the American Enterprise Institute's "AEI Ideas" blog, Marc Thiessen called out "The media hypocrisy over Trump's intelligence leak." While acknowledging that the Trump-related leak, if true , would be "indeed a disaster" - though, as National Review's Andy McCarthy has noted , still within Trump's unreviewable authority" as President - Thiessen noted that the current hyperventilation is coming from "the same news outlets that regularly, and intentionally, published highly classified intelligence in recent years, based on leaks from the Obama administration."

