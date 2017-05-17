Marc Thiessen IDs Seven Times the Press Published Damaging Obama-Era Intel
In a Tuesday post at the American Enterprise Institute's "AEI Ideas" blog, Marc Thiessen called out "The media hypocrisy over Trump's intelligence leak." While acknowledging that the Trump-related leak, if true , would be "indeed a disaster" - though, as National Review's Andy McCarthy has noted , still within Trump's unreviewable authority" as President - Thiessen noted that the current hyperventilation is coming from "the same news outlets that regularly, and intentionally, published highly classified intelligence in recent years, based on leaks from the Obama administration."
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|8 min
|Jim-ca
|1,792
|Contradictions by Trump create credibility gap ...
|39 min
|CodeTalker
|56
|Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13)
|13 hr
|Ford Loses Re ele...
|18
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|18 hr
|namredipsobla
|84,636
|Kucinich introduces resolution to impeach Bush (Jun '08)
|Wed
|Perestroika
|410
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Tue
|Lottery Traitors
|11
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Tue
|Media Matters
|62
