Many nations pin climate hopes on Chi...

Many nations pin climate hopes on China, India as hopes for Trump fade

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Many countries are pinning their hopes on China and India to lead efforts to slow climate change amid a growing sense of resignation that U.S. President Donald Trump will either withdraw from a global pact or stay and play a minimal role. Delegates at the May 8-18 negotiations in Bonn on a detailed "rule book" for the 2015 Paris Agreement, the first U.N. talks since Trump took office, say there is less foreboding than when Washington last broke with global climate efforts in 2001.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 35 min Jim Comey 1,631
News What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08) 2 hr namreipsobla 84,633
News Contradictions by Trump create credibility gap ... 3 hr ohwilbur 28
News Kucinich introduces resolution to impeach Bush (Jun '08) 5 hr Perestroika 410
News Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13) 14 hr Putins Glock Holster 17
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Tue Lottery Traitors 11
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Tue Media Matters 62
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,232 • Total comments across all topics: 281,087,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC