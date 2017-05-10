Jenna Bush Hager reveals her parents wanted to adopt before they learneda
Jenna Bush Hager revealed her parents planned to adopt children before they discovered they were pregnant with twins. Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush had big plans for their family before welcoming daughters Jenna and Barbara.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|4 min
|The Donald
|679
|GOP ranting reveals hypocrisy (Mar '09)
|4 hr
|Maxine Waters Pin...
|134
|Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13)
|8 hr
|Dead Mothers Club
|12
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|8 hr
|Russian Billionaires
|10
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|12 hr
|Flynn Comey deser...
|69
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|Thu
|Limpball Viagra
|21
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|May 10
|P0D has returned
|84,625
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC