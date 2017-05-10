James Comey Fast Facts
Other Facts: In 1977, Comey and his younger brother were held at gunpoint in their parents' home by a man suspected of a series of rapes in the area. Comey has worked on or overseen a number of high-profile cases as a US attorney and FBI director, including the prosecution of Martha Stewart in the ImClone stock trading case, the investigations into the Khobar Towers bombing in Saudi Arabia and of CIA Director David Petraeus for passing confidential information to his lover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|1 min
|joe
|514
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|5 hr
|Limpball Viagra
|21
|Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13)
|9 hr
|Valerie the King ...
|11
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|Wed
|P0D has returned
|84,625
|Study Shows School Vouchers Hurt Students -- Bu...
|Tue
|slick willie expl...
|3
|Condoleezza Rice says shea s a appalleda by Rus...
|Tue
|Fundiementally ill
|2
|Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11)
|Tue
|Ivy League Supremacy
|53
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC