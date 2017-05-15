James Clapper: Former FBI Director Sa...

James Clapper: Former FBI Director Says Trump Is Assaulting U.S. Institutions

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: HollywoodLife

James Clapper isn't afraid to speak his mind about President Donald Trump. In a shocking interview on May 14, he admitted that U.S. institutions are 'eroding' after Trump's controversial decision to fire James Comey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 34 min Drumpf Disaster 1,325
News What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08) 14 hr Jaimie 84,628
News Students Upset After Teacher Who Criticized Bus... (Mar '06) 15 hr swedenforever 152
News Bush Homeland Security Adviser Resigns (Nov '07) 16 hr swedenforever 6
News Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15) 16 hr swedenforever 2
News Interviews begin to replace fired FBI director ... 17 hr CodeTalker 5
News Father of beheaded man blames Bush, not Zarqawi (Jun '06) 18 hr swedenforever 60
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,565 • Total comments across all topics: 281,047,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC