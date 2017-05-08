Is there a Democratic wave building f...

Is there a Democratic wave building for 2018?

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: WTKA-AM Ann Arbor

"Obviously no one knows what is going to happen in next year's midterm elections, but analysts who have watched congressional elections for a long time are seeing signs that 2018 could be a wave election that flips control of the House to Democrats." Even with the caveat that the 2018 election is 545 days away and lots can and will change, that's a bold statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKA-AM Ann Arbor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 1 min Drain the F'in Swamp 101
News Study Shows School Vouchers Hurt Students -- Bu... 4 hr slick willie expl... 3
News Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13) 6 hr Maxine Waters Pin... 8
News Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09) 11 hr Obamas Cubs 19
News Condoleezza Rice says shea s a appalleda by Rus... 13 hr Fundiementally ill 2
News Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11) 16 hr Ivy League Supremacy 53
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) 16 hr Bogus Repeal 61
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,950 • Total comments across all topics: 280,899,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC