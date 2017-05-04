Interior IDs 6 California monuments for possible end to protections
The Interior Department on Friday identified 27 national monuments , including six in California, that it is reviewing for possible changes to the protections created by Republican and Democratic presidents over the past two decades. President Donald Trump ordered the review last month, saying protections imposed by his three immediate predecessors amounted to "a massive federal land grab" that "should never have happened."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Samantha Bee toasts the press and roasts Trump ...
|10 hr
|slick willie expl...
|19
|Obama nominating Comey as FBI director Friday (Jun '13)
|12 hr
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|28
|Rumors surround Justice Kennedy exit, but he's ...
|Thu
|BHM5267
|5
|Parking rules for RVs tighten (Jan '08)
|Thu
|Pissed Off
|57
|Counting the reasons Obama's $400,000 Wall Stre...
|Apr 30
|commenters
|1
|Bush Homeland Security Adviser Resigns (Nov '07)
|Apr 30
|Marlas Div Attorney
|5
|Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15)
|Apr 28
|Wall Street bonus
|51
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC