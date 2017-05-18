Home builders can't find enough workers

Builders throughout the country are struggling to find workers, and it's causing major problems: Labor costs are rising, homes are taking longer to complete and buyers are facing higher prices. "We are now at the point that there is a serious shortage of workers," said Jerry Howard, CEO of the National Association of Home Builders.

Chicago, IL

