Home builders can't find enough workers
Builders throughout the country are struggling to find workers, and it's causing major problems: Labor costs are rising, homes are taking longer to complete and buyers are facing higher prices. "We are now at the point that there is a serious shortage of workers," said Jerry Howard, CEO of the National Association of Home Builders.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|54 min
|Trump your President
|1,967
|Maria Villarreal at her Val Verde County home a...
|2 hr
|New Resident
|2
|Contradictions by Trump create credibility gap ...
|10 hr
|mike pence
|73
|Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13)
|Thu
|Ford Loses Re ele...
|18
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|Wed
|namredipsobla
|84,636
|Kucinich introduces resolution to impeach Bush (Jun '08)
|May 17
|Perestroika
|410
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|May 16
|Lottery Traitors
|11
