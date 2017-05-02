Hillary Clinton blames Russian hackers, James Comey for 2016 election loss
Former President George W. Bush, former First Lady Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton a short time before Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington on Jan. 20, 2017. Former President George W. Bush, former First Lady Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton a short time before Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington on Jan. 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Samantha Bee toasts the press and roasts Trump ...
|Mon
|fingers mcgurke
|16
|Counting the reasons Obama's $400,000 Wall Stre...
|Apr 30
|commenters
|1
|Bush Homeland Security Adviser Resigns (Nov '07)
|Apr 30
|Marlas Div Attorney
|5
|Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15)
|Apr 28
|Wall Street bonus
|51
|US election: will economic woes sink Obama as t... (Nov '12)
|Apr 28
|St Andrews Edinboro
|67
|Americans have rendered their verdict on the fi...
|Apr 27
|huntcoyotes
|121
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|Apr 27
|INFIDEL
|3,662
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC