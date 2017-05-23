Hate the tweets, love the agenda: US Senate's McConnell on Trump

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to Reuters during an interview in Washington, U.S., May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in the U.S. Senate, says he could live without the drama surrounding President Donald Trump's White House, but from a policy standpoint sees the new commander-in-chief as a solid ally in the mode of any president from his party.

