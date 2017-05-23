Hate the tweets, love the agenda: US ...

Hate the tweets, love the agenda: US Senate's McConnell on Trump

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to Reuters during an interview in Washington, U.S., May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in the U.S. Senate, says he could live without the drama surrounding President Donald Trump's White House, but from a policy standpoint sees the new commander-in-chief as a solid ally in the mode of any president from his party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08) 7 min Hillary Killed Se... 84,694
News James Comey fired as FBI director 31 min TsTs 2,614
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) 1 hr Norwegian Supremacy 70
News Billionaire Soros giving $2M to Democratic groups (May '12) 22 hr BlunderCONVICT 25
News Since Trump's election, number of houses of wor... Wed Rico from East Lo... 4
News Contradictions by Trump create credibility gap ... May 21 Erl 76
News Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13) May 18 Ford Loses Re ele... 18
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,217 • Total comments across all topics: 281,269,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC