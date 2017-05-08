Georgia Republican Is Furious More Pe...

Georgia Republican Is Furious More People Will Get To Vote In Upcoming Election

Karen Handel, the Georgia Republican running in a special congressional election, insists her constituents should be angry over a federal judge's decision to let more people register to vote in a June runoff. U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten, who was nominated by former GOP President George W. Bush to the federal bench, ruled last week that Georgia had to extend its voter registration deadline until May 21 for the runoff contest between Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff.

Chicago, IL

