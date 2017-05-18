George Bush: I Might Not Have Been President If Not For Ailes
George H. W. Bush dusted off his keyboard Thursday to memorialize Roger Ailes and said he wasn't sure if he would have ever been president if not for the former Fox News chief. Acknowledging the many sexual harassment scandals that led to Ailes' downfall from the head of Fox News and plagued his final days, Bush wrote, "He wasn't perfect."
