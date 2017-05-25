Former US prosecutor: Justice can't tolerate alternate facts
Manhattan's former top federal prosecutor didn't criticize his ex-boss, President Donald Trump , by name in Thursday's remarks to graduates at the New York Law School. But Bharara cited former FBI director James Comey 's willingness to challenge then-President George W. Bush when he feared an anti-terrorism measure was unconstitutional.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|4 hr
|UMORONRACEUMAKEWO...
|2,781
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|12 hr
|superwilly
|84,701
|Body-slamming the press: Gianforte skirmish mar...
|13 hr
|Keyanna
|6
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Thu
|Norwegian Supremacy
|70
|Billionaire Soros giving $2M to Democratic groups (May '12)
|May 24
|BlunderCONVICT
|25
|Since Trump's election, number of houses of wor...
|May 24
|Rico from East Lo...
|4
|Contradictions by Trump create credibility gap ...
|May 21
|Erl
|76
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC