Former top terror adviser spotted at White House hours before FBI director was fired

12 hrs ago

A former White House counterterrorism official, who many consider to be a candidate to replace fired FBI Director James Comey, was spotted at the White House three hours before Comey was "terminated" six years ahead of the end of his term. Frances Townsend, who served in the George W. Bush administration as a White House homeland security and counterterrorism adviser, posted several photos on her Twitter and Instagram accounts snapped while inside the White House on Tuesday afternoon.

Chicago, IL

