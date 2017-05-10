Former top terror adviser spotted at White House hours before FBI director was fired
A former White House counterterrorism official, who many consider to be a candidate to replace fired FBI Director James Comey, was spotted at the White House three hours before Comey was "terminated" six years ahead of the end of his term. Frances Townsend, who served in the George W. Bush administration as a White House homeland security and counterterrorism adviser, posted several photos on her Twitter and Instagram accounts snapped while inside the White House on Tuesday afternoon.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|31 min
|joe
|427
|Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13)
|49 min
|Valerie the King ...
|11
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|21 hr
|P0D has returned
|84,625
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|23 hr
|Big truth
|20
|Study Shows School Vouchers Hurt Students -- Bu...
|Tue
|slick willie expl...
|3
|Condoleezza Rice says shea s a appalleda by Rus...
|Tue
|Fundiementally ill
|2
|Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11)
|Tue
|Ivy League Supremacy
|53
