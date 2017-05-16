Former President George H.W. Bush in Maine for the summer

In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016 file photo, former President George H. W. Bush, right, and his wife, Barbara, are greeted before a Republican presidential primary debate at The University of Houston in Houston. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, the former president was admitted to an intensive care unit, and Barbara was hospitalized as a precaution, according to his spokesman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.