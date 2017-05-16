Former President George H.W. Bush in Maine for the summer
In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016 file photo, former President George H. W. Bush, right, and his wife, Barbara, are greeted before a Republican presidential primary debate at The University of Houston in Houston. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, the former president was admitted to an intensive care unit, and Barbara was hospitalized as a precaution, according to his spokesman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|4 min
|Big Al
|1,519
|Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13)
|56 min
|Putins Glock Holster
|17
|Contradictions by Trump create credibility gap ...
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|5
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|14 hr
|Lottery Traitors
|11
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|14 hr
|Media Matters
|62
|Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15)
|14 hr
|Cabbage Memory
|52
|First lady doesn't believe polls (May '06)
|21 hr
|Romney bots
|31
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC