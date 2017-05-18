Former President Bush photobombs repo...

Former President Bush photobombs reporter at ballgame

15 hrs ago

The president was dressed in a short sleeve shirt and was holding a drink when he passed behind the reporter. He was walking into the stadium and appeared to say "hey," but the reporter, Fox Sports' Emily Jones, didn't turn around and kept talking.

