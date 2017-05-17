Former FBI Director Robert Mueller named special prosecutor for Trump-Russia probe
The Justice Department on Wednesday appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and Donald Trump's campaign during the 2016 presidential election. The appointment gives Mueller, who led the FBI through the Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|35 min
|Jim Comey
|1,631
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|2 hr
|namreipsobla
|84,633
|Contradictions by Trump create credibility gap ...
|3 hr
|ohwilbur
|28
|Kucinich introduces resolution to impeach Bush (Jun '08)
|5 hr
|Perestroika
|410
|Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13)
|14 hr
|Putins Glock Holster
|17
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Tue
|Lottery Traitors
|11
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Tue
|Media Matters
|62
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC