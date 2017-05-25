Former Bush official Rachel Brand takes over No. 3 position at Justice Dept.
In some ways, Rachel Lee Brand followed a traditional path toward a high-ranking position in the Justice Department: an internship with her senator, an Ivy League law school, a Supreme Court clerkship, a legal job in the White House. But Brand's journey to becoming the first woman to serve as associate attorney general, the Justice Department's third-highest-ranking official, had some unconventional features.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|23 min
|Trump is a joke
|2,746
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|1 hr
|superwilly
|84,701
|Body-slamming the press: Gianforte skirmish mar...
|2 hr
|Keyanna
|6
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Thu
|Norwegian Supremacy
|70
|Billionaire Soros giving $2M to Democratic groups (May '12)
|Wed
|BlunderCONVICT
|25
|Since Trump's election, number of houses of wor...
|Wed
|Rico from East Lo...
|4
|Contradictions by Trump create credibility gap ...
|May 21
|Erl
|76
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC