Former Bush official Rachel Brand takes over No. 3 position at Justice Dept.

In some ways, Rachel Lee Brand followed a traditional path toward a high-ranking position in the Justice Department: an internship with her senator, an Ivy League law school, a Supreme Court clerkship, a legal job in the White House. But Brand's journey to becoming the first woman to serve as associate attorney general, the Justice Department's third-highest-ranking official, had some unconventional features.

