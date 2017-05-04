Flynn was warned by Trump transition officials about contacts with Russian ambassador

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn was warned by senior members of then President-elect Donald Trump's transition team about the risks of his contacts with the Russian ambassador weeks before the December call that led to Flynn's forced resignation, current and former U.S. officials said. Flynn was told during a late November meeting that Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak's conversations were almost certainly being monitored by U.S. intelligence agencies, officials said, a caution that came a month before Flynn was recorded discussing U.S. sanctions against Russia with Kislyak, suggesting that the Trump administration would reevaluate the issue.

