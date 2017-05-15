Fired US Attorney Preet Bharara longs for days when people were brave ...
Former U.S. Attorney fired by President Donald Trump despite assurances his services would be retained. Now he has penned an op-ed in The Washington Post that illustrates his fear of cowards unwilling to stand up to the president.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|2 min
|WelbyMD
|1,241
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|2 hr
|Jaimie
|84,628
|Students Upset After Teacher Who Criticized Bus... (Mar '06)
|3 hr
|swedenforever
|152
|Bush Homeland Security Adviser Resigns (Nov '07)
|4 hr
|swedenforever
|6
|Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15)
|4 hr
|swedenforever
|2
|Interviews begin to replace fired FBI director ...
|5 hr
|CodeTalker
|5
|Father of beheaded man blames Bush, not Zarqawi (Jun '06)
|6 hr
|swedenforever
|60
