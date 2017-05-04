Federal Judge Orders Georgia To Extend Voter Registration Deadline In Special Election
A federal judge on Thursday ordered the state of Georgia to extend until May 21 the deadline to register to vote in a closely watched special congressional election taking place next month. The decision will affect the race between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.
