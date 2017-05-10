FBI director James Comey fired in cla...

FBI director James Comey fired in clash with Trump

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: MacLeans

President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday, ousting the nation's top law enforcement official in the midst of an investigation into whether Trump's campaign had ties to Russia's election meddling. In a letter to Comey, Trump said the firing was necessary to restore "public trust and confidence" in the FBI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08) 3 min P0D has returned 84,625
News James Comey fired as FBI director 8 min Dane Jah 241
News Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09) 1 hr Big truth 20
News Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13) 11 hr UMAKEWORLDPEACEUI... 10
News Study Shows School Vouchers Hurt Students -- Bu... 16 hr slick willie expl... 3
News Condoleezza Rice says shea s a appalleda by Rus... Tue Fundiementally ill 2
News Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11) Tue Ivy League Supremacy 53
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,332 • Total comments across all topics: 280,911,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC