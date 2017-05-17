Ex-FBI director named special counsel in Russia investigation
The Justice Department has named former FBI director Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel over the Russia investigation. The Justice Department has named former FBI director Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel over the investigation into possible Russian interference in the U.S. election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|11 min
|Jim-ca
|1,657
|Contradictions by Trump create credibility gap ...
|2 hr
|mike pence
|36
|Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13)
|3 hr
|Ford Loses Re ele...
|18
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|8 hr
|namredipsobla
|84,636
|Kucinich introduces resolution to impeach Bush (Jun '08)
|15 hr
|Perestroika
|410
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Tue
|Lottery Traitors
|11
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Tue
|Media Matters
|62
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC