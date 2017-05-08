Educators value after-school program ...

Educators value after-school program Trump wants to nix

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

Later in the library, an instructor guides other students in a role-playing activity on how to handle criticism from a sassy friend. The children already snacked on breakfast bars and apple juice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09) 6 hr American_Infidel 18
News Obama nominating Comey as FBI director Friday (Jun '13) 11 hr Denny CranesPlace 30
News What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08) 11 hr monjoboots 84,622
News President Trump seizes on election rules to pus... Sun okimar 2
News Cheney's Daughter Blasts Gay-Marriage Ban (May '06) May 6 Kevorkian jr 6
News Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11) May 6 Kevorkian jr 52
News Samantha Bee toasts the press and roasts Trump ... May 5 slick willie expl... 19
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,974 • Total comments across all topics: 280,873,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC