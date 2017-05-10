Dowd declines to run for Senate
Matthew Dowd, a political commentator and former strategist for George W. Bush, announced Wednesday that he will not challenge U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in 2018. Dowd had been considering an independent run against Cruz , who is up for a second term.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Off the Kuff.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|1 hr
|Aquarius-WY
|1,188
|Broad support for a Trump foreign aid nominee, ...
|8 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Interviews begin to replace fired FBI director ...
|Sun
|kuda
|2
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|Sat
|albospiderman
|84,627
|GOP ranting reveals hypocrisy (Mar '09)
|May 12
|Maxine Waters Pin...
|134
|Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13)
|May 12
|Dead Mothers Club
|12
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|May 12
|Russian Billionaires
|10
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC