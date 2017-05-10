Dowd declines to run for Senate

Dowd declines to run for Senate

Matthew Dowd, a political commentator and former strategist for George W. Bush, announced Wednesday that he will not challenge U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in 2018. Dowd had been considering an independent run against Cruz , who is up for a second term.

