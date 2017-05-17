Dennis Quaid to Play George W. Bush i...

Dennis Quaid to Play George W. Bush in FX's 'Katrina: American Crime Story'

13 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Dennis Quaid will play the part of the former president in the Ryan Murphy limited series. He joins a cast that already includes Matthew Broderick as Federal Emergency Management Agency director Michael D. Brown and Annette Bening as Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

