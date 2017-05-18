Dennis Quaid to play George W. Bush a...

Dennis Quaid to play George W. Bush as American Crime Story tackles Hurricane Katrina

The actor from such movies as Wyatt Earp and A Dog's Purpose will portray the former president in Katrina: American Crime Story , according to the Hollywood Reporter . Quaid has previously portrayed President Bill Clinton in The Special Relationship .

