Dennis Quaid to play George W. Bush as American Crime Story tackles Hurricane Katrina
The actor from such movies as Wyatt Earp and A Dog's Purpose will portray the former president in Katrina: American Crime Story , according to the Hollywood Reporter . Quaid has previously portrayed President Bill Clinton in The Special Relationship .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|32 min
|Alt right lies
|2,247
|Contradictions by Trump create credibility gap ...
|9 hr
|Erl
|76
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|Sat
|gothic winter
|84,638
|Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13)
|May 18
|Ford Loses Re ele...
|18
|Kucinich introduces resolution to impeach Bush (Jun '08)
|May 17
|Perestroika
|410
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|May 16
|Lottery Traitors
|11
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|May 16
|Media Matters
|62
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC