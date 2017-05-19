Dennis Quaid Cast as George W. Bush f...

Dennis Quaid Cast as George W. Bush for FX 'Katrina' Series

13 hrs ago Read more: News Max

He joins the cast that features Matthew Broderick as Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Michael D. Brown and Annette Benning as then-Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco. The poor response to the massive hurricane in 2005 where New Orleans was flooded when a levee protecting the city broke after the storm played a part in politically damaging Bush, the president admitted in his 2010 memoir "Decision Points."

Chicago, IL

