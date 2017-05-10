Deja vu as softer South Korean leader...

Deja vu as softer South Korean leader could alienate ally US

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WFTV Orlando

The recently elected liberal leader of South Korea is seeking warmer ties with North Korea, clashing with the Republican in the White House intent on snuffing out the North's nuclear weapons program. The election victory of Moon Jae-in in South Korea confronts Washington with a scenario it faced a decade-and-a-half ago, when differences on how to deal with Pyongyang fueled tension with an ally that hosts U.S. forces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 6 min Lawrence Wolf 336
News What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08) 6 hr P0D has returned 84,625
News Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09) 8 hr Big truth 20
News Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13) 17 hr UMAKEWORLDPEACEUI... 10
News Study Shows School Vouchers Hurt Students -- Bu... 23 hr slick willie expl... 3
News Condoleezza Rice says shea s a appalleda by Rus... Tue Fundiementally ill 2
News Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11) Tue Ivy League Supremacy 53
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,271 • Total comments across all topics: 280,917,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC