Death tax repeal makes estate tax planning more important than ever
President Donald Trump's proposed tax plan includes repealing the "death tax," a controversial tax that affects the wealthiest .002 percent of Americans. But chances are the repeal won't be permanent, making estate tax planning extremely difficult.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|13 min
|Gotti
|2,643
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|2 hr
|Hillary Killed Se...
|84,694
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|4 hr
|Norwegian Supremacy
|70
|Billionaire Soros giving $2M to Democratic groups (May '12)
|Wed
|BlunderCONVICT
|25
|Since Trump's election, number of houses of wor...
|Wed
|Rico from East Lo...
|4
|Contradictions by Trump create credibility gap ...
|May 21
|Erl
|76
|Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13)
|May 18
|Ford Loses Re ele...
|18
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC