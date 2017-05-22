David M. Shribman:

David M. Shribman:

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Jewish World Review

The prize for the most important book with the most misleading title might go to "The End of Liberalism,' published in 1969 by Theodore J. Lowi, who died less than three months ago. In the second edition of that book, the Cornell political scientist sets forth in 11 enigmatic words why he once was named by his peers as the most influential political scientist in the country: That sentence was written in the Jimmy Carter years, a reminder to liberals that their remarks about recent failed presidencies ought not to include only Richard Nixon, who is enjoying a mini rehabilitation, and George W. Bush, whose rehabilitation may be a decade or so off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish World Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 47 min UidiotRaceUMAKEWO... 2,327
News What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08) 3 hr rogmasturbate 84,647
News Contradictions by Trump create credibility gap ... Sun Erl 76
News Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13) May 18 Ford Loses Re ele... 18
News Kucinich introduces resolution to impeach Bush (Jun '08) May 17 Perestroika 410
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) May 16 Lottery Traitors 11
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May 16 Media Matters 62
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,353 • Total comments across all topics: 281,209,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC