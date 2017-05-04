Condoleezza Rice 'concerned' about wh...

Condoleezza Rice 'concerned' about what's happening in France

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Washington Examiner

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice says even with National Front candidate Marine Le Pen's loss in France on Sunday, she is still concerned about the continued presence of populism in Europe and its impact on politics even when populist candidates don't win. Speaking to USA Today's Capital Download , Rice, who served as America's top diplomat under former President George W. Bush, said the pushback against globalism will continue until there are better answers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama nominating Comey as FBI director Friday (Jun '13) 1 hr Denny CranesPlace 30
News What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08) 1 hr monjoboots 84,622
News President Trump seizes on election rules to pus... 21 hr okimar 2
News Cheney's Daughter Blasts Gay-Marriage Ban (May '06) Sat Kevorkian jr 6
News Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11) Sat Kevorkian jr 52
News Samantha Bee toasts the press and roasts Trump ... Fri slick willie expl... 19
News Rumors surround Justice Kennedy exit, but he's ... May 4 BHM5267 5
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,796 • Total comments across all topics: 280,864,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC