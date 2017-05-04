Condoleezza Rice 'concerned' about what's happening in France

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice says even with National Front candidate Marine Le Pen's loss in France on Sunday, she is still concerned about the continued presence of populism in Europe and its impact on politics even when populist candidates don't win. Speaking to USA Today's Capital Download , Rice, who served as America's top diplomat under former President George W. Bush, said the pushback against globalism will continue until there are better answers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.