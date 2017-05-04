Condoleezza Rice 'concerned' about what's happening in France
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice says even with National Front candidate Marine Le Pen's loss in France on Sunday, she is still concerned about the continued presence of populism in Europe and its impact on politics even when populist candidates don't win. Speaking to USA Today's Capital Download , Rice, who served as America's top diplomat under former President George W. Bush, said the pushback against globalism will continue until there are better answers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama nominating Comey as FBI director Friday (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Denny CranesPlace
|30
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|1 hr
|monjoboots
|84,622
|President Trump seizes on election rules to pus...
|21 hr
|okimar
|2
|Cheney's Daughter Blasts Gay-Marriage Ban (May '06)
|Sat
|Kevorkian jr
|6
|Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11)
|Sat
|Kevorkian jr
|52
|Samantha Bee toasts the press and roasts Trump ...
|Fri
|slick willie expl...
|19
|Rumors surround Justice Kennedy exit, but he's ...
|May 4
|BHM5267
|5
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC