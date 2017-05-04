Bush's ex-AG calls Trump attacks on j...

Bush's ex-AG calls Trump attacks on judges - troubling'

Read more: SFGate

Alberto Gonzales , former attorney general under President George W. Bush , says he's troubled by some of President Trump's attacks on judges. "You cross the line when you actually criticize someone's competence or integrity," Gonzales, a former Texas Supreme Court justice, said Wednesday in a panel discussion of the American Bar Association 's litigation section in San Francisco.

