Broad support, big challenge for Trump's foreign aid nominee
But there's a catch to his potential posting as administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development. The agency faces a starkly uncertain future, including potentially big budget cuts and the possibility of being folded entirely into a restructured State Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|6 min
|Retribution
|1,154
|Interviews begin to replace fired FBI director ...
|14 hr
|kuda
|2
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|Sat
|albospiderman
|84,627
|GOP ranting reveals hypocrisy (Mar '09)
|May 12
|Maxine Waters Pin...
|134
|Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13)
|May 12
|Dead Mothers Club
|12
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|May 12
|Russian Billionaires
|10
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|May 12
|Flynn Comey deser...
|69
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC