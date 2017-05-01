Blair announces return to British politics to fight Brexit
Former British prime minister Tony Blair said Monday he was plunging back into domestic politics in order to fight against Brexit. Blair, who led the Labour Party from 1994 to 2007, will not be standing in the June 8 general election.
