Barry Ritholtz: What Trump means for ...

Barry Ritholtz: What Trump means for investors and markets

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

In my day job, I manage assets for high net-worth individuals and I make a point of getting out and visiting my clients as much as I can. Since the election in November, they have been asking me the same question, or some variation of: What does Trump mean for my investments? We start with an overlooked truth: Presidents, regardless of party, get too much credit for when things go right and too much blame when they go wrong.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Contradictions by Trump create credibility gap ... 18 min ohwilbur 28
News What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08) 48 min ROG 84,631
News James Comey fired as FBI director 1 hr huntcoyotes 1,615
News Kucinich introduces resolution to impeach Bush (Jun '08) 2 hr Perestroika 410
News Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13) 11 hr Putins Glock Holster 17
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Tue Lottery Traitors 11
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Tue Media Matters 62
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,293 • Total comments across all topics: 281,084,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC