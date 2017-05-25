'Axis of evil' speechwriter recoils from Trump's GOP: 'The...
The former George W. Bush speechwriter who coined the phrase "axis of evil" lamented that conservatives had allowed themselves to become consumed with dehumanizing conspiracy theories that would eventually destroy their movement. Michael Gerson, who famously - or, perhaps, infamously - recommended an alteration to fellow Bush aide David Frum's phrase, "axis of hatred," in the 2002 State of the Union address, has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, just like his former speechwriting colleague.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|8 min
|Trump your President
|2,835
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|1 hr
|Jasonville
|84,709
|Body-slamming the press: Gianforte skirmish mar...
|Fri
|Keyanna
|6
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Thu
|Norwegian Supremacy
|70
|Billionaire Soros giving $2M to Democratic groups (May '12)
|May 24
|BlunderCONVICT
|25
|Since Trump's election, number of houses of wor...
|May 24
|Rico from East Lo...
|4
|Contradictions by Trump create credibility gap ...
|May 21
|Erl
|76
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC