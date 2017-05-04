As GOP Health Care Push Moves To Senate, White House Questions Value of CBO Analysis

President Donald Trump celebrates with House Speaker Paul Ryan in the White House Rose Garden Thursday after the House voted to pass the American Health Care Act. After the GOP-controlled House passed a Republican-drafted health care bill Thursday without waiting for an analysis of the bill's costs and impacts by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, the White House is signaling that Washington's official legislative scorekeeper could be its next political foil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.