As GOP Health Care Push Moves To Sena...

As GOP Health Care Push Moves To Senate, White House Questions Value of CBO Analysis

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

President Donald Trump celebrates with House Speaker Paul Ryan in the White House Rose Garden Thursday after the House voted to pass the American Health Care Act. After the GOP-controlled House passed a Republican-drafted health care bill Thursday without waiting for an analysis of the bill's costs and impacts by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, the White House is signaling that Washington's official legislative scorekeeper could be its next political foil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cheney's Daughter Blasts Gay-Marriage Ban (May '06) Sat Kevorkian jr 6
News Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11) Sat Kevorkian jr 52
News Samantha Bee toasts the press and roasts Trump ... Fri slick willie expl... 19
News Obama nominating Comey as FBI director Friday (Jun '13) Fri Slick Willie Oreilly 28
News Rumors surround Justice Kennedy exit, but he's ... May 4 BHM5267 5
News Parking rules for RVs tighten (Jan '08) May 4 Pissed Off 57
News Counting the reasons Obama's $400,000 Wall Stre... Apr 30 commenters 1
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,889 • Total comments across all topics: 280,836,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC