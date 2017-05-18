Anderson Cooper issues apology after ...

Anderson Cooper issues apology after getting a crudea with Trump supporter on CNN

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

CNN News anchor Anderson Cooper attends the Turner Network 2017 Upfront presentation at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in New York. CNN News anchor Anderson Cooper attends the Turner Network 2017 Upfront presentation at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 16 min joe 2,049
News What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08) 1 hr gothic winter 84,638
News Contradictions by Trump create credibility gap ... Fri mike pence 73
News Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13) Thu Ford Loses Re ele... 18
News Kucinich introduces resolution to impeach Bush (Jun '08) May 17 Perestroika 410
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) May 16 Lottery Traitors 11
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May 16 Media Matters 62
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,310 • Total comments across all topics: 281,156,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC