Anderson Cooper issues apology after getting a crudea with Trump supporter on CNN
CNN News anchor Anderson Cooper attends the Turner Network 2017 Upfront presentation at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in New York. CNN News anchor Anderson Cooper attends the Turner Network 2017 Upfront presentation at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|16 min
|joe
|2,049
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|1 hr
|gothic winter
|84,638
|Contradictions by Trump create credibility gap ...
|Fri
|mike pence
|73
|Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13)
|Thu
|Ford Loses Re ele...
|18
|Kucinich introduces resolution to impeach Bush (Jun '08)
|May 17
|Perestroika
|410
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|May 16
|Lottery Traitors
|11
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|May 16
|Media Matters
|62
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC