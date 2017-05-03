And he seems to be doing the same with his foreign policy.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump had what the White House described as a "very friendly" chat with Rodrigo Duterte, the authoritarian leader of the Philippines who has encouraged the extrajudicial killing of thousands of drug suspects and who has acknowledged he personally murdered suspected criminals when he was the mayor of Davao City. Last fall, Duterte compared himself to Hitler and said he was prepared to "slaughter" 3 million drug addicts in his country.

