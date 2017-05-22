Along Texas-Mexico border, Trump's wall faces barrier of public opposition

People who crossed the border illegally used to regularly cut through the fourth-generation Texan's property in this small farming town about 40 miles from El Paso. "Prior to the fence going up, we'd have groups of 30 to 40 people coming through all at once," said Ivey, referring to the 18-foot barrier that was built on his property during the George W. Bush administration.

