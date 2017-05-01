All of President Trumpa s a cookiesa : a smart,a a tougha and even a dishonesta
And depending on what mood he's in, it may even be a combination, such as "warm, smart [and] tough." Much like the nicknames that George W. Bush was famous for during his presidency, Trump appears to be fond of applying the moniker "cookie" with various descriptors to world leaders and others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXRO radio.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Samantha Bee toasts the press and roasts Trump ...
|Mon
|fingers mcgurke
|16
|Counting the reasons Obama's $400,000 Wall Stre...
|Apr 30
|commenters
|1
|Bush Homeland Security Adviser Resigns (Nov '07)
|Apr 30
|Marlas Div Attorney
|5
|Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15)
|Apr 28
|Wall Street bonus
|51
|US election: will economic woes sink Obama as t... (Nov '12)
|Apr 28
|St Andrews Edinboro
|67
|Americans have rendered their verdict on the fi...
|Apr 27
|huntcoyotes
|121
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|Apr 27
|INFIDEL
|3,662
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC