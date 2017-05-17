Aides scramble to close credibility gaps amid Trump's contradictions
When the report burst forth alleging that President Donald Trump had revealed highly classified information to Russian diplomats, the White House quickly dispatched Trump's national security adviser to declare that the story "as reported is false." By the next morning, however, H.R. McMaster's pronouncement was undercut by Trump himself, making the aide the latest to face a public conflict with the boss in a White House where credibility problems are becoming an occupational hazard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13)
|56 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|14
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|1 hr
|Churchlady
|1,501
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|7 hr
|Lottery Traitors
|11
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|8 hr
|Media Matters
|62
|Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15)
|8 hr
|Cabbage Memory
|52
|First lady doesn't believe polls (May '06)
|14 hr
|Romney bots
|31
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|Mon
|Jaimie
|84,628
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC