After Trump's stunning firing of Comey, Dems immediately demand a...
In this March 1, 2017, file photo, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Rod J. Rosenstein speaks at a news conference in Baltimore. Rosenstein faces his confirmation hearing for the role of deputy attorney general and will appear March 7 before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|1 hr
|Aquarius-WY
|1,508
|Contradictions by Trump create credibility gap ...
|1 hr
|CodeTalker
|1
|Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13)
|4 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|14
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|11 hr
|Lottery Traitors
|11
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|11 hr
|Media Matters
|62
|Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15)
|11 hr
|Cabbage Memory
|52
|First lady doesn't believe polls (May '06)
|18 hr
|Romney bots
|31
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC