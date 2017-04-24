Will Ferrell returns as Bush for 'Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner'
President Donald Trump may have skipped the White House Correspondents' Dinner, but Will Ferrell made sure at least one president showed up to Samantha Bee's "Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner." The actor resurrected his impersonation of former president George W. Bush for the event, which was held in support of the Committee to Protect Journalists.
