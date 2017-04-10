Who's Dina Powell? A rising Trump national security figure
In a White House split b... . In this image provided by the White House, taken April 6, 2017, Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell, right, joins President Donald Trump, and others, as he receives a briefing on the Syria military strike from his Nation... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morning Brief: Syrian base hit in Us airstrike ...
|5 hr
|Blink
|263
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|5 hr
|Chicagoan by Birth
|3,492
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|5 hr
|Retribution
|224
|Barrack Obama: The Latest Democrat To Prove He ... (Jul '07)
|15 hr
|Electra41
|2
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|Wed
|USS LIBERTY
|50
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Wed
|Assads Russian Fr...
|34
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Wed
|misbehaved
|4
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC