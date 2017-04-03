What role should Congress plan when president orders attack?
President Donald Trump walks from the podium after speaking at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2017, after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians. At right is his daughter Ivanka Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|29 min
|Ms Sassy
|3,405
|Morning Brief: Syrian base hit in Us airstrike ...
|1 hr
|kuda
|15
|After Trump's Syria Strikes, Russia Warns Of Ir...
|11 hr
|commenters
|1
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|20 hr
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|9
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|23 hr
|Wishful Thinking
|276,629
|Rice will be the most powerful member of Obama'... (Jun '13)
|Wed
|Failed GOP indicm...
|2
|US Senate confirms James Comey to head FBI afte... (Jul '13)
|Wed
|BlunderCONS
|10
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC