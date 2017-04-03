What role should Congress plan when p...

What role should Congress plan when president orders attack?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

President Donald Trump walks from the podium after speaking at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2017, after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians. At right is his daughter Ivanka Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 29 min Ms Sassy 3,405
News Morning Brief: Syrian base hit in Us airstrike ... 1 hr kuda 15
News After Trump's Syria Strikes, Russia Warns Of Ir... 11 hr commenters 1
News Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis... 20 hr Newt s Gimlet Rage 9
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) 23 hr Wishful Thinking 276,629
News Rice will be the most powerful member of Obama'... (Jun '13) Wed Failed GOP indicm... 2
News US Senate confirms James Comey to head FBI afte... (Jul '13) Wed BlunderCONS 10
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,277 • Total comments across all topics: 280,125,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC